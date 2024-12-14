Left Menu

Delhi Readies for 2025 Elections with Focus on Border Security

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, key police officials held a meeting to enhance cross-border coordination with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The focus is on boosting security and preventing disruptions, with strategies like joint checks, intelligence sharing, and tackling illicit activities prioritized to ensure peaceful elections.

Visuals from the meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An Inter-State Border Coordination meeting took place on Saturday in New Delhi, spearheaded by SK Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election.

The assembly aimed to enhance cooperation with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana border districts, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and strategic collaboration to preserve electoral integrity. Joint measures, such as border check-post manning and illicit activity crackdowns, were discussed.

Strategies formulated included the deployment of CCTV cameras, vehicle checks, and intelligence sharing to curb illegal activities. Officials highlighted special emphasis on preventing liquor smuggling and the circulation of firearms. Police officers from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida confirmed their support to ensure safe elections.

