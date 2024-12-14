Delhi Readies for 2025 Elections with Focus on Border Security

An Inter-State Border Coordination meeting took place on Saturday in New Delhi, spearheaded by SK Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election.

The assembly aimed to enhance cooperation with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana border districts, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and strategic collaboration to preserve electoral integrity. Joint measures, such as border check-post manning and illicit activity crackdowns, were discussed.

Strategies formulated included the deployment of CCTV cameras, vehicle checks, and intelligence sharing to curb illegal activities. Officials highlighted special emphasis on preventing liquor smuggling and the circulation of firearms. Police officers from Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida confirmed their support to ensure safe elections.

