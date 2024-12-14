Left Menu

Mufti's Rallying Cry: 'One Nation, One Election' Puts Federal Structure at Risk

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti critiques the NDA government, arguing that the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal jeopardizes India's federal structure. Speaking in Srinagar, Mufti expressed concerns over the country's direction, accusing the government of regressing instead of progressing toward 2047 ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:04 IST
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address at the PDP General Council Meeting in Srinagar, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti launched a scathing critique of the NDA government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. She accused the ruling administration of endangering India's federal structure and eroding the Constitution with its sweeping new electoral strategy.

Mufti articulated her skepticism about the nation's trajectory under current leadership, cautioning that India is moving backward instead of advancing toward future milestones like 2047. Her remarks underscore a broader anxiety about sliding towards authoritarianism, veering away from federal governance.

Additionally, Mufti rallied PDP party members to remain resolute despite dwindling seat counts, reminding them of past achievements such as implementing a self-rule framework in Jammu and Kashmir, a task undertaken without possessing a legislative majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

