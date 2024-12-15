Left Menu

Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture: UPL-SAS's Innovative Strategy for Sustainability

UPL-Sustainable AgriSolutions is transforming agriculture in India with a focus on technology, sustainability, and comprehensive farming solutions. CEO Ashish Dobhal outlines a multi-faceted approach that includes leveraging investments to advance crop protection and digital platforms, aiming to enhance productivity and tackle challenges like climate change and food security.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:19 IST
UPL-Sustainable AgriSolutions is at the forefront of transforming Indian agriculture through cutting-edge technology and digital innovations, as revealed by CEO Ashish Dobhal in an exclusive interview. The company aims to reinvent itself from a traditional crop protection products seller to a comprehensive solutions provider, addressing the intricate challenges of India's farming sector.

Having emerged from a challenging period, UPL-SAS is implementing a strategic approach to boost its performance. This includes developing crop protection solutions for new pest issues, expanding climate-smart technologies, and investing in AI and data analytics for precise market strategies. The company is also committed to solving farmers' problems at a granular level using a significant USD 200 million investment from key partners.

Dobhal stressed the importance of a balanced approach to agricultural solutions, advocating a mix of chemical and bio-based interventions. The Nurture Digital platform is a cornerstone of this strategy, offering farmers comprehensive crop advisory and insurance services. Through collaboration and innovation, UPL-SAS aims to address global food security challenges while expanding its presence in the Indian market.

