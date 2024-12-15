Prestigious 'Sword of Honour' Awarded to Ram Temple Project in Ayodhya

The Ram Temple project, located at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya, has received the prestigious 'Sword of Honour' from the British Safety Council. In a statement on Sunday, Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Construction Committee, emphasized that this accolade is one of the highest recognitions in safety management.

The British Safety Council undertakes thorough evaluations of safety processes, practices, and on-site activities during its audits, awarding the 'Sword of Honour' only to projects achieving a five-star assessment. Larsen and Toubro, the company leading the temple's construction, has also been honored with a 'Golden Trophy' by the National Safety Council.

Collaboration between Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers, under the supervision of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's Construction Committee, is nearing completion. The temple is primarily constructed with Bansi Paharpur stone from Rajasthan, set to be completed by June 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)