Rediscovery and Revival: Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens in Sambhal After 46 Years

In a significant development, Sambhal's historic Shiv-Hanuman Temple has reopened after being hidden beneath encroachments for nearly half a century. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar led the prayers at the temple revival event on Sunday.

The rediscovery comes amid a broader anti-encroachment drive aimed at reclaiming public spaces in the region. According to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, similar operations have been ongoing in Chandauli for two months, reflecting sustained efforts to address unauthorized constructions. The objective is to clear public spaces and curb unlawful activities, including electricity theft.

On Saturday, officials discovered widespread electricity theft involving several homes and a mosque, revealing an unplugged meter and numerous electrical appliances in use. Meanwhile, extensive security measures, including CCTV installation and police presence, have been implemented at the temple site, enabling a safe environment for worship after 46 years of closure.

