Left Menu

Rediscovery and Revival: Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens in Sambhal After 46 Years

Sambhal saw the revival of its historic Shiv-Hanuman Temple, uncovered from encroachments after 46 years. District officials led efforts to restore the temple amid wider anti-encroachment operations. The newly reopened temple now features enhanced security with CCTV and police deployments, underscoring a blend of religious revival and civic reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 17:54 IST
Rediscovery and Revival: Shiv-Hanuman Temple Reopens in Sambhal After 46 Years
Visuals from the prayer ceremony, in which the Sambhal SP and DM took part, at the newly discovered temple. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Sambhal's historic Shiv-Hanuman Temple has reopened after being hidden beneath encroachments for nearly half a century. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar led the prayers at the temple revival event on Sunday.

The rediscovery comes amid a broader anti-encroachment drive aimed at reclaiming public spaces in the region. According to Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra, similar operations have been ongoing in Chandauli for two months, reflecting sustained efforts to address unauthorized constructions. The objective is to clear public spaces and curb unlawful activities, including electricity theft.

On Saturday, officials discovered widespread electricity theft involving several homes and a mosque, revealing an unplugged meter and numerous electrical appliances in use. Meanwhile, extensive security measures, including CCTV installation and police presence, have been implemented at the temple site, enabling a safe environment for worship after 46 years of closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024