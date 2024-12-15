Left Menu

Northern Coalfields' CSR Impact: Transforming Lives Through Health Initiatives

Northern Coalfields Ltd has invested over Rs 1,000 crore in various CSR initiatives over the past decade, impacting around 10 lakh individuals. For the current fiscal year, the CSR budget is Rs 172.97 crore. Their latest project, CHARAK, offers free healthcare to economically disadvantaged people in Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts.

Updated: 15-12-2024 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Coalfields Ltd, based in Singrauli, revealed on Sunday that it has allocated over Rs 1,000 crore to various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives over the past decade, impacting approximately 10 lakh people.

The company's CSR budget for the current financial year is set at Rs 172.97 crore. Last fiscal year, the expenditure amounted to Rs 157 crore, demonstrating NCL's ongoing commitment to social causes.

Under the coal ministry's guidance, NCL recently launched 'CHARAK- Community Health: A Responsive Action for Koylanchal', aimed at providing free healthcare to residents of Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts with annual incomes below Rs 8 lakh. NCL CMD B Sairam highlighted the initiative's role in supporting economically weaker sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

