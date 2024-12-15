Catastrophic Oil Spill in Kerch Strait: Russian Tankers in Distress

A severe storm in the Kerch Strait has led to a significant environmental emergency, as a Russian oil tanker carrying thousands of tonnes of oil split apart, resulting in a massive spill. The incident also reported distress of a second tanker, raising concerns about maritime safety and environmental impact.

Following the split of the Volgoneft 212 tanker, which resulted in at least one fatality, Russian investigators have launched two criminal investigations to determine possible safety violations. Built in 1969, the tanker had run aground, with dramatic footage revealing the vessel's bow submerged by heavy waves.

Responding swiftly, President Vladimir Putin has instructed the establishment of a working group to oversee rescue operations and manage the spill's environmental impact. Russian authorities have deployed over 50 personnel, helicopters, and tugboats to mitigate the damage while conducting thorough assessments at the spill site.

(With inputs from agencies.)