Ranotsav: Gujarat's Cultural Extravaganza Transforms Dhordo into a Global Tourist Haven

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced a cultural celebration organized by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited at Sadd Ran Dhordo, where he witnessed Kutch's rich art and culture. During the event, Patel and other dignitaries unveiled a special postal cover themed 'Ranotsav,' released by the Indian Postal Department.

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary, the Chief Minister paid homage to the 'Iron Man' who unified India, likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.' The ongoing Ranotsav embodies this vision, showcasing Gujarat's development since separating from Maharashtra. Previously, growth was limited to Vapi to Tapi; however, Narendra Modi's leadership spurred global-scale progress, particularly in infrastructure.

Patel praised Modi's transformative role in rebuilding Kutch post-earthquake, turning disaster into an opportunity that captured global attention. He highlighted the pivotal water management projects, notably bringing Narmada River waters to edge villages like Modkooba, and the establishment of a 30-gigawatt hybrid renewable energy park in the desert under Modi's directive.

The origins of Ranotsav trace back to a modest three-day 2005 event initiated by Modi, now a globally renowned festival and a tourism boon. Dhordo, the venue, has earned recognition as the 'Best Tourism Village' by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, significantly bolstering Gujarat's economy through tourism. Handicrafts now reach international markets, empowering local women economically. The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum, commemorating 2001's earthquake victims, enhances Gujarat's cultural prestige, being listed among the top three museums globally.

Focusing on tourism infrastructure, Patel announced direct Volvo bus services from Ahmedabad to Dhordo, enhancing white desert access for tourists. Over seven lakh visitors came to Kutch last year, with new bus routes connecting Ranotsav to Mata Madh, Mandvi, Karna Dungar, and Narayan Sarovar. Patel envisions Ranotsav as a tourism beacon, in alignment with Modi's 'Developed India 2047' goal.

The cultural program dazzled attendees with performances like Kachchi Khmeer, depicting Kutch's history and geography, and Garbo, illustrating tales of local heritage. 'Kachdo Baremas' celebrated Kutch's historic and royal landmarks. Artists delivered energetic performances, capturing Kutch's cultural essence, from folk music to a serene moonlit 'Bhole Nath Shankara' rendition.

(With inputs from agencies.)