AIIMS Mangalagiri Hosts Pioneering Workshop on Image-Guided MSK Interventions

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri recently hosted a groundbreaking workshop focused on image-guided musculoskeletal (MSK) interventions. On December 14 and 15, the cadaveric workshop brought together 80 delegates from across India, enhancing their skills under the guidance of 10 internationally recognized experts. This significant event was supported by the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) and the Musculoskeletal Society (MSS), according to an official release.

The training session, facilitated by the Department of Anatomy, involved the use of 20 high-resolution ultrasound machines on eight cadavers. Such specialized workshops are invaluable, equipping young radiologists with advanced techniques crucial for treating musculoskeletal pathologies. These interventions provide minimally invasive solutions, often performed on an outpatient basis, thus improving patient experiences through reduced pain and lower costs.

The demonstration of these cutting-edge MSK interventions underscores a pivotal shift in medical procedure towards cost-effective, patient-friendly treatments, offering significant advantages over traditional surgical methods. Specialists emphasized the importance of such innovative training in bolstering the capabilities of medical professionals nationwide, ultimately benefitting patients through enhanced quality of care.

