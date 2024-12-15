Transformative Budget: CM Sukhu Drives Rural Economy, Education, and Health in Himachal Pradesh
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces progressive measures for Nalagarh, focusing on rural economy, education, and health in the upcoming budget. Key developments include infrastructure projects, a Green Hydrogen Plant, and systemic reforms aimed at driving state's prosperity and addressing past governance shortcomings.
In a significant public address at Baruna in Nalagarh Assembly Constituency, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined key priorities for Himachal Pradesh's forthcoming budget, emphasizing a transformative focus on the rural economy, education, and the health sector.
Notable announcements included infrastructure projects such as an Electricity Board Superintending Engineer's office in Nalagarh, a fire station in Ramshahar, and new Patwar Circles. Financial backing was also pledged for Baruna Indoor Stadium and a bridge over Chikani Khad to boost local connectivity.
Championing environmental sustainability, CM Sukhu committed to laying the foundation for a one-megawatt Green Hydrogen Project in Nalagarh shortly. He critiqued the previous BJP administration's policies, vowing to correct systemic deficiencies and said the current government has secured Rs2,200 crore in additional revenue for public welfare.
