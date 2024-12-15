Left Menu

Transformative Budget: CM Sukhu Drives Rural Economy, Education, and Health in Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announces progressive measures for Nalagarh, focusing on rural economy, education, and health in the upcoming budget. Key developments include infrastructure projects, a Green Hydrogen Plant, and systemic reforms aimed at driving state's prosperity and addressing past governance shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:07 IST
Transformative Budget: CM Sukhu Drives Rural Economy, Education, and Health in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant public address at Baruna in Nalagarh Assembly Constituency, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined key priorities for Himachal Pradesh's forthcoming budget, emphasizing a transformative focus on the rural economy, education, and the health sector.

Notable announcements included infrastructure projects such as an Electricity Board Superintending Engineer's office in Nalagarh, a fire station in Ramshahar, and new Patwar Circles. Financial backing was also pledged for Baruna Indoor Stadium and a bridge over Chikani Khad to boost local connectivity.

Championing environmental sustainability, CM Sukhu committed to laying the foundation for a one-megawatt Green Hydrogen Project in Nalagarh shortly. He critiqued the previous BJP administration's policies, vowing to correct systemic deficiencies and said the current government has secured Rs2,200 crore in additional revenue for public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024