Bitcoin Soars Amid U.S. Dollar Resilience and Policy Speculation

The U.S. dollar climbed to a three-week peak against major currencies on Monday, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. However, it remains uncertain whether the Fed will signal a moderate pace of easing in 2025.

Bitcoin surged above $105,000, marking a historic high, amidst rumors that President-elect Donald Trump is considering establishing a strategic bitcoin reserve for the U.S. Meanwhile, the yen struggled following its worst week since September, as reports suggested the Bank of Japan might skip a rate hike.

Sterling came under pressure after a surprise economic contraction was reported. Despite the growing speculation in the markets, the anticipation of a quarter-point rate cut or postponement remains critical, especially given the inflating pressures associated with Trump's policies.

