Bitcoin Soars Amid U.S. Dollar Resilience and Policy Speculation

The U.S. dollar reached a three-week high amid speculation about Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Bitcoin surged past $105,000, spurred by President-elect Trump's potential bitcoin reserve. Meanwhile, tensions arose with the yen and sterling. Traders anticipated a Fed rate cut, cautious of inflation with Trump's upcoming policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 06:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 06:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a three-week peak against major currencies on Monday, driven by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. However, it remains uncertain whether the Fed will signal a moderate pace of easing in 2025.

Bitcoin surged above $105,000, marking a historic high, amidst rumors that President-elect Donald Trump is considering establishing a strategic bitcoin reserve for the U.S. Meanwhile, the yen struggled following its worst week since September, as reports suggested the Bank of Japan might skip a rate hike.

Sterling came under pressure after a surprise economic contraction was reported. Despite the growing speculation in the markets, the anticipation of a quarter-point rate cut or postponement remains critical, especially given the inflating pressures associated with Trump's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

