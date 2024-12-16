Controversial Historical Documents Dispute: Kadri's Plea to Rahul Gandhi

In a developing controversy, Rizwan Kadri, a member of the Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society, has urged Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to help retrieve crucial documents reportedly withdrawn from the museum on orders from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Kadri initially addressed the matter with Sonia Gandhi in September 2024, seeking the return or permission to access 51 significant cartoons, considered vital to the Nehru collections at the museum. These documents include important correspondences between India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and prominent figures such as Lady Mountbatten and Jayaprakash Narayan. Despite his efforts, Kadri has received no response from Sonia Gandhi.

In light of this, Kadri has sought Rahul Gandhi's assistance, emphasizing that these documents are integral to India's national heritage. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambit Patra has expressed intrigue over Nehru's correspondences with Edwina Mountbatten, questioning what content might be deemed contentious enough to warrant withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)