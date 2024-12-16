Hariprasad Backs Manippady Amid Bribery Allegations Against Karnataka BJP

In a show of solidarity, Congress leader BK Hariprasad has firmly backed Anwar Manippady, following serious allegations made by Manippady against Karnataka BJP's leadership. Hariprasad highlighted concerns revolving around former Chief Minister Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra.

During an interaction with ANI, Hariprasad reflected on a peculiar about-face by Manippady, describing it as suspicious. He noted, "This is not a recent statement. It dates back to 2018 and had significant ramifications on the Yediyurappa family." Hariprasad suggested that Manippady, being from a minority community, may have faced coercion from political factions, notably the RSS and BJP. "The way Anwar has reversed his stance indicates potential threats due to his minority status," asserted Hariprasad, labeling it a crucial political maneuver.

Simultaneously, BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa has pledged to tackle bribery allegations in the upcoming legislative session. The controversy revolves around accusations made by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, claiming that Yediyurappa attempted to bribe former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manippady with Rs 150 crore to halt probes into Waqf property encroachments.

Addressing the issue, Yediyurappa strongly refuted the allegations, saying, "CM Siddaramaiah and the Congress party are diluting their credibility by focusing on the Anwar Manippady matter. I will address this in the House because Minister Priyanka Kharge has insinuated I was prepared to offer Rs 150 crore to resolve the Waqf issue. It's imperative I respond to this in the House. I will present the facts." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)