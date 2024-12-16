UP Assembly Winter Session: Paving the Path to Progress

The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began in Lucknow on Monday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscoring its importance in setting the state's legislative direction. Welcoming the assembly members, Adityanath highlighted the session's role in propelling Uttar Pradesh towards a bright future.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh's contribution to India's vision of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called upon opposition leaders to engage in constructive dialogue on issues affecting the public and state development.

Emphasizing the significance of the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2025, Adityanath appealed for positive discussions on state development. The assembly session opened with enhanced security measures, and its agenda includes the presentation and passage of a supplementary budget between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 crore. The session will conclude on December 20.

