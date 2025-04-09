Kangana Ranaut's Fiery Critique of Congress and Praise for PM Modi in Himachal

In a recent address delivered at the Jarol assembly constituency in Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took the political stage by storm, openly criticizing the Congress party. Highlighting a slew of previous scandals, including the infamous 2G scam, coal scam, and fodder scam, Ranaut sparred no punches in recalling the pre-2014 political landscape.

The actress-turned-politician showered commendation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring that while blemishes can be found on the moon, Modi remains untarnished. She emphasized the long-standing adherence of BJP and RSS to the principles of 'Sanatan, nationalism, and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

Ranaut further launched an attack on the Congress heavyweights in Himachal, describing the state's condition as dire and in need of liberation from metaphorical 'wolves.' She brought up a recent hubbub over the 'samosa probe,' which had been clarified to be a crackdown on misconduct rather than a culinary investigation. The BJP leader pressed for responsibility and progress, critiquing the previous Congress-led UPA government for corruption and inefficiency.

