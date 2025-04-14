Amit Shah Announces Historic Reforms in India's Criminal Justice System Under PM Modi

In a significant announcement at the All India Forensic Summit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted transformative steps taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to modernize India's criminal justice system. Shah emphasized the importance of timely justice and the growing role of forensic science in addressing terrorism, lauding the three new criminal laws as the 'biggest reform of the 21st century'.

Shah declared, 'Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, we aim to ensure swift and satisfying justice, forging a secure and empowered India.' He elaborated on the new laws designed to fortify the justice system and discussed their effective implementation and the future of forensic science in curbing terrorism.

Emphasizing the modern challenges of crime, Shah noted, 'The nature of crime has evolved, with technology making them borderless. This elevates forensic science's significance.' He credited PM Modi with foreseeing this need, mentioning the establishment of a Forensic Science University in Gujarat in 2009 to support future justice frameworks.

Shah also critiqued outdated laws, pointing out that they were colonial relics not meant to render justice for Indians. He praised the new laws introduced by PM Modi as created by and for citizens, marking them as a major 21st-century reform.

The Home Minister paid homage to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, acknowledging his dedication to education, equality, and justice. Shah emphasized Ambedkar's enduring influence in fostering a just and egalitarian society, resonating with efforts to transform India's justice landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)