Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Appeals for Release of Indian Fishermen During Sri Lankan President's Visit

Rahul Gandhi urges External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to address the arrest of Indian fisherfolk by Sri Lankan authorities during President Dissanayake's India visit. Gandhi highlights the plight of fishermen in Sri Lankan jails and calls for the waiver of fines and the release of seized vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi Appeals for Release of Indian Fishermen During Sri Lankan President's Visit
Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress figure, has penned a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He has requested intervention in the matter of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities, coinciding with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India.

Gandhi's letter draws attention to the hardships faced by Indian fisherfolk, who find themselves in Sri Lankan jails, along with their loss of livelihood following the seizure of their fishing vessels. He implores the Indian government to engage with the issue of fishermen inadvertently crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, proposing the waiver of imposed fines and demanding the release of impounded vessels.

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake, making his first official trip to India since taking office, was given a ceremonial welcome at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. In a show of diplomatic engagement, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially received and introduced him to key Indian ministers and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024