Rahul Gandhi Appeals for Release of Indian Fishermen During Sri Lankan President's Visit

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress figure, has penned a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He has requested intervention in the matter of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities, coinciding with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India.

Gandhi's letter draws attention to the hardships faced by Indian fisherfolk, who find themselves in Sri Lankan jails, along with their loss of livelihood following the seizure of their fishing vessels. He implores the Indian government to engage with the issue of fishermen inadvertently crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line, proposing the waiver of imposed fines and demanding the release of impounded vessels.

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake, making his first official trip to India since taking office, was given a ceremonial welcome at New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. In a show of diplomatic engagement, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially received and introduced him to key Indian ministers and officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)