Delhi Airport Soars: Connects to 150 Global Destinations

In a landmark achievement, Delhi's premier airport has officially connected to 150 destinations, solidifying its status as India's aviation giant. The milestone was reached with Thai AirAsia X's inaugural direct service between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination.

The new Delhi-Bangkok route will initially be serviced by Airbus A330 aircraft, twice a week, with plans to double the frequency by mid-January 2025. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Delhi Airport has steadily expanded its international reach, currently linking over 20 exclusive overseas cities including Phnom Penh, Bali, and Chicago.

Over the past decade, the airport has witnessed a doubling of transfer passenger numbers, solidifying its reputation as South Asia's foremost transit hub. Remarkably, 88% of India's long-haul destinations are accessible from Delhi, with the airport accounting for more than half of the nation's long-haul weekly departures. The facility serves as a crucial gateway for nearly 42% of long-haul travelers from India.

Delhi Airport is facilitating seamless international connections for an impressive four million domestic passengers yearly. With Indian carriers introducing wide-body aircraft, the airport is set to further cement its role as a super-connector hub for global and long-haul travel. This achievement underscores the airport's commitment to global connectivity and excellence in aviation services, as highlighted by CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

The airport's modern facilities and streamlined transfer processes have been instrumental in its ascent, serving as a benchmark of excellence in the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)