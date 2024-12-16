CIL's Ambitious Solar Power Expansion Sparks Environmental Transformation

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) has made substantial investments in solar energy, spending Rs 1,209 crore on projects delivering 661 MW, the government announced on Monday. This initiative is part of CIL's strategy to reach 3,000 MW solar capacity by 2027-28, with varied contributions in each fiscal year.

These efforts are part of a broader push towards renewable energy, highlighting capacities of 211.59 MW in the current fiscal year, growing significantly over the next few years. G Kishan Reddy, the Coal and Mines Minister, shared these details with the Rajya Sabha, underscoring the importance of green projects.

To ensure these solar undertakings progress smoothly, CIL has deployed engineers at project sites for daily monitoring and liaises with statutory bodies to accelerate clearances. Additionally, the minister noted significant investments from other entities such as Singareni Collieries and NLC India in renewable projects.

