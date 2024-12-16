Left Menu

Ancient Idols Unearthed: Shiva-Hanuman Temple Reopens After 46 Years

Three idols were discovered in a well near the ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, during an anti-encroachment operation. The temple, closed since 1978, reopened recently with restored facilities and increased security, aiming to return it to its original architectural glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:03 IST
Idols recovered from near the temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an intriguing turn of events, three ancient idols have been unearthed from a well close to the historic Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This discovery coincides with the temple's reopening during an anti-encroachment initiative led by local authorities. The temple had been shuttered since 1978.

Shrish Chandra, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Sambhal, reported that the idols, including one of Lord Ganesh and another suspected to be of Lord Kartikeya, were uncovered during excavation efforts. He noted, 'The area has been secured to ensure smooth excavation.' Meanwhile, devotees have reinvigorated the temple's façade with sacred phrases.

The reopening of the temple saw not just physical refurbishments, like the cleaning of the premises and restoration of electricity but also security enhancements including CCTV installations. Dignitaries such as SP Krishan Kumar and DM Rajender Pensiya visited and offered prayers. The authorities are working on plans to restore the temple to its former architectural splendor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

