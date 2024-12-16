Ancient Idols Unearthed: Shiva-Hanuman Temple Reopens After 46 Years

In an intriguing turn of events, three ancient idols have been unearthed from a well close to the historic Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This discovery coincides with the temple's reopening during an anti-encroachment initiative led by local authorities. The temple had been shuttered since 1978.

Shrish Chandra, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Sambhal, reported that the idols, including one of Lord Ganesh and another suspected to be of Lord Kartikeya, were uncovered during excavation efforts. He noted, 'The area has been secured to ensure smooth excavation.' Meanwhile, devotees have reinvigorated the temple's façade with sacred phrases.

The reopening of the temple saw not just physical refurbishments, like the cleaning of the premises and restoration of electricity but also security enhancements including CCTV installations. Dignitaries such as SP Krishan Kumar and DM Rajender Pensiya visited and offered prayers. The authorities are working on plans to restore the temple to its former architectural splendor.

(With inputs from agencies.)