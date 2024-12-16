Delhi Police Seeks Case Transfer to Special Court in MLA Crime Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday acknowledged a petition by the Delhi Police requesting the transfer of proceedings involving three defendants, charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), from Dwarka District Court to the specialized MP/MLA court at Rouse Avenue. Among those implicated, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been detained, which escalates the situation's complexity and sensitivity.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued a notice regarding the petition. The hearing is scheduled for December 18 before the appropriate bench. Laksh Khanna, the Additional Public Prosecutor, underscored the urgency and importance of the case, noting that the court would be informed promptly once the defence receives the plea documentation. The defendants, currently in judicial custody, include Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara.

While the proceedings against Balyan are ongoing at the Rouse Avenue MP/MLA court, those against the trio are being conducted before Special MCOCA Judge Vandana Jain at Dwarka Court. Khanna argued that a single FIR should not be fragmented between two courts, and thus advocated for the transfer of all related proceedings to the specialized court at Rouse Avenue. This court adjustment comes on the heels of the Rouse Avenue court initially denying further police custody for Naresh Balyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)