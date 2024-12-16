Delhi Police Seeks Case Transfer to Special Court in MLA Crime Case
The Delhi High Court considers a plea from Delhi Police for transferring proceedings against three accused under MCOCA from Dwarka Court to the Rouse Avenue MP/MLA court. AAP MLA Naresh Balyan's arrest adds urgency and sensitivity to the case. The court will decide on the matter on December 18.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Monday acknowledged a petition by the Delhi Police requesting the transfer of proceedings involving three defendants, charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), from Dwarka District Court to the specialized MP/MLA court at Rouse Avenue. Among those implicated, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan has been detained, which escalates the situation's complexity and sensitivity.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued a notice regarding the petition. The hearing is scheduled for December 18 before the appropriate bench. Laksh Khanna, the Additional Public Prosecutor, underscored the urgency and importance of the case, noting that the court would be informed promptly once the defence receives the plea documentation. The defendants, currently in judicial custody, include Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara.
While the proceedings against Balyan are ongoing at the Rouse Avenue MP/MLA court, those against the trio are being conducted before Special MCOCA Judge Vandana Jain at Dwarka Court. Khanna argued that a single FIR should not be fragmented between two courts, and thus advocated for the transfer of all related proceedings to the specialized court at Rouse Avenue. This court adjustment comes on the heels of the Rouse Avenue court initially denying further police custody for Naresh Balyan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Arrests Naresh Balyan Post-Court Bail in High-Profile Case
Delhi court rejects police's plea for 10 days custody of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, IO to move plea in appropriate court.
Delhi court asks prosecution the precedent for transferring organised crime case against AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to special MP/MLA court.
Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan Faces Judicial Custody
Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in extortion case.