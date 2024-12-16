Delhi-NCR Reinforces Stricter Air Pollution Measures Amid Deteriorating Conditions

In response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reinstated Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), citing "highly unfavourable meteorological conditions." The updated plan, introduced on December 13, aims to tackle persistent winter pollution in the region.

Delhi continues to grapple with air pollution as indices remain in the 'very poor' category, posing critical health hazards. The CAQM notes that adverse weather conditions, including calm winds and low mixing heights, are exacerbating the situation, necessitating immediate action.

Under the revised GRAP, schools in key NCR areas will transition to hybrid classes for younger students, and specific vehicle restrictions will be enforced. Diesel MGVs and non-essential LCVs registered outside Delhi face bans, while resident welfare associations must ensure electric heating provisions for staff during the winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)