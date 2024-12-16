Left Menu

India's Electric Vehicle Future: Overcoming Charging Infrastructure Challenges

India requires a capital investment of Rs 16,000 crore to meet growing EV charging demands and aim for over 30% electrification by 2030. Current public charging station usage is low, prompting the FICCI report to suggest reforms for enhancing financial viability and standardizing electricity tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:11 IST
India's Electric Vehicle Future: Overcoming Charging Infrastructure Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's burgeoning electric vehicle sector is at a crossroads, with the need for substantial capital investment pegged at Rs 16,000 crore to meet the increasing demand for public charging infrastructure. The FICCI report highlights this financial challenge as the nation aims for 30 percent EV adoption by 2030.

The report, titled 'Electric Vehicle Public Charging Infrastructure: 2030 Roadmap,' reveals India's public charging stations currently suffer from low utilisation rates of under 2 percent. To achieve profitability, a significant increase in usage efficiency to 8-10 percent is necessary. However, the current electricity cost structure, featuring fixed tariffs, poses a challenge, particularly in states where high tariffs prevail.

FICCI underscores the role of policymakers, industry stakeholders, and government bodies to advance towards clean energy and sustainability. Key recommendations include standardizing GST rates, tariff adjustments, and fostering e-three-wheeler adoption. The report also advises prioritizing top EV-selling cities and highway stretches for infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024