India's Electric Vehicle Future: Overcoming Charging Infrastructure Challenges

India's burgeoning electric vehicle sector is at a crossroads, with the need for substantial capital investment pegged at Rs 16,000 crore to meet the increasing demand for public charging infrastructure. The FICCI report highlights this financial challenge as the nation aims for 30 percent EV adoption by 2030.

The report, titled 'Electric Vehicle Public Charging Infrastructure: 2030 Roadmap,' reveals India's public charging stations currently suffer from low utilisation rates of under 2 percent. To achieve profitability, a significant increase in usage efficiency to 8-10 percent is necessary. However, the current electricity cost structure, featuring fixed tariffs, poses a challenge, particularly in states where high tariffs prevail.

FICCI underscores the role of policymakers, industry stakeholders, and government bodies to advance towards clean energy and sustainability. Key recommendations include standardizing GST rates, tariff adjustments, and fostering e-three-wheeler adoption. The report also advises prioritizing top EV-selling cities and highway stretches for infrastructure development.

