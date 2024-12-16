Ancient Temple Resurfacing Sparks Debate: Sambhal's Historical Identity Unearthed

In the latest development regarding the Sambhal issue, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain announced the discovery of a temple that had been closed for 46 years, affirming Sambhal's status as a pilgrimage site. Jain emphasized the uncovering of an ancient map that supports the area's historical significance.

Jain expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's interim order related to the Places of Worship Act, voicing concerns over the lack of a hearing on its constitutional validity. He criticized the swift passing of the order following applications from AIMPLB and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, suggesting that the implementation of the act should be halted temporarily.

Meanwhile, during anti-encroachment operations, three idols were discovered in a well near a reopened temple, believed to trace back to 1978. Sambhal authorities, led by ASP Shrish Chandra, have secured the area to facilitate further excavations, while devotees actively engaged in temple restoration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)