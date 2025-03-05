Supreme Court Orders Trump Administration to Pay Foreign Aid
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a decision requiring the Trump administration to promptly release funds to foreign aid organizations for services already rendered, rejecting a request to delay by President Trump's team.
- Country:
- United States
In a decisive ruling on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed a lower court's order mandating the Trump administration to expedite payments to foreign aid organizations. These payments are for duties already fulfilled under government contracts and grants.
The Supreme Court's decision comes after President Donald Trump sought to block a directive from U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, who had established a strict timeline for releasing funds to organizations involved with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department.
This ruling signifies a substantial move by the judiciary to ensure timely financial transactions, emphasizing accountability and support for organizations that have completed their contractual obligations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
