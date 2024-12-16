Godavari Biorefineries Invests Rs 130 Crore in Enhanced Ethanol Production

Godavari Biorefineries announced an investment of Rs 130 crore to boost ethanol production with a new corn and grain-based distillery. This strategic move aims to enhance the company's capability to use dual feedstocks, ensuring resilience in production.

The Rs 130 crore funding will support the development of a new 200 KLPD facility, which is slated for completion by March 2026. This project is financed through internal accruals and debt, aiming to capitalize on India's growing demand for ethanol blending.

Samir Somaiya, the company's chairman and managing director, emphasized that the new capacity will enhance flexibility, allowing alternative feedstocks like maize to be used. This adaptability will help mitigate disruptions from environmental factors and policy changes, thus strengthening the company's market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)