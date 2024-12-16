Left Menu

Godavari Biorefineries Invests Rs 130 Crore in Enhanced Ethanol Production

Godavari Biorefineries is investing Rs 130 crore in a new 200 KLPD corn/grain-based distillery to enhance ethanol production with dual-feedstock capability. The investment will ensure resilient production and meet growing demand under India's ethanol blending programme, supported by internal accruals and debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:09 IST
Godavari Biorefineries Invests Rs 130 Crore in Enhanced Ethanol Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godavari Biorefineries announced an investment of Rs 130 crore to boost ethanol production with a new corn and grain-based distillery. This strategic move aims to enhance the company's capability to use dual feedstocks, ensuring resilience in production.

The Rs 130 crore funding will support the development of a new 200 KLPD facility, which is slated for completion by March 2026. This project is financed through internal accruals and debt, aiming to capitalize on India's growing demand for ethanol blending.

Samir Somaiya, the company's chairman and managing director, emphasized that the new capacity will enhance flexibility, allowing alternative feedstocks like maize to be used. This adaptability will help mitigate disruptions from environmental factors and policy changes, thus strengthening the company's market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024