Market Dips Amid Fed Rate Speculation and Global Jitters
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower as investors remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, amidst weak global cues and mixed market performances. Sentiment was affected by the depreciating rupee, weak Chinese economic data, and anticipation of US-China trade dynamics.
The Indian stock markets witnessed a downturn on Monday, influenced by a cautious investor stance as the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision looms. Major benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed in the red, reflecting global market uncertainties.
Market analysts pointed to a combination of factors, including a sliding rupee and weak Chinese economic indicators, that have impacted sentiment. Key sectors, notably metals and IT, felt the pressure, intensifying investor anxiety.
The week also sees significant activity in the primary markets, with numerous IPOs launching. Despite real estate's surprising uptrend, overall market nerves persist, closely tied to global financial policy developments and broader economic signals.
