UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is monitoring the India-Pakistan situation closely, urging both to exercise restraint following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. He condemns the attack and calls for peaceful resolution of disputes. India has responded by downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is keeping a close watch on the escalating situation between India and Pakistan, expressing concern and urging both nations to exercise maximum restraint.
During a press briefing, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized the UN's strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, which led to the tragic loss of 26 civilian lives.
Guterres calls for peaceful resolution to any disputes between India and Pakistan, as tensions rise with India's diplomatic downgrades and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following the attack.
