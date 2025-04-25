UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is keeping a close watch on the escalating situation between India and Pakistan, expressing concern and urging both nations to exercise maximum restraint.

During a press briefing, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized the UN's strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir, which led to the tragic loss of 26 civilian lives.

Guterres calls for peaceful resolution to any disputes between India and Pakistan, as tensions rise with India's diplomatic downgrades and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)