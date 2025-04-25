Left Menu

Yemen's Heritage Under Fire: The Controversy Over U.S. and Houthi Strikes

A blast near Yemen's UNESCO World Heritage site in Sanaa caused by a Houthi missile, not a U.S. airstrike, led to controversies. Accusations of civilian casualties by the U.S. prompted concerns. Houthis continue aggression amid Israel-Palestine tensions. Rights advocates and U.S. senators demand accountability for civilian deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 07:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blast near a UNESCO World Heritage site in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, sparked controversy, with the U.S. military denying involvement. The explosion, occurring on Sunday, was attributed to a Houthi missile, contradicting earlier claims of an American airstrike responsible for a dozen casualties.

Recent U.S. military activity in Yemen, ordered under President Donald Trump, aims to dismantle the Houthi militant group's military and economic capabilities. However, civilian killings have raised serious concerns, prompting three Democratic senators to demand greater accountability from the Pentagon.

Amid this conflict, Houthis have intensified actions, claiming solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israeli military actions in Gaza. This ongoing violence continues, with both military and humanitarian implications unfolding in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

