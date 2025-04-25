Yemen's Heritage Under Fire: The Controversy Over U.S. and Houthi Strikes

A blast near a UNESCO World Heritage site in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, sparked controversy, with the U.S. military denying involvement. The explosion, occurring on Sunday, was attributed to a Houthi missile, contradicting earlier claims of an American airstrike responsible for a dozen casualties.

Recent U.S. military activity in Yemen, ordered under President Donald Trump, aims to dismantle the Houthi militant group's military and economic capabilities. However, civilian killings have raised serious concerns, prompting three Democratic senators to demand greater accountability from the Pentagon.

Amid this conflict, Houthis have intensified actions, claiming solidarity with Palestinians affected by Israeli military actions in Gaza. This ongoing violence continues, with both military and humanitarian implications unfolding in the region.

