Unemployed Youth in Shimla Rise Against Anti-Youth Policies

Protests erupted in Shimla as youth took to the streets, railing against perceived anti-youth policies. The Himachal Pradesh government faces criticism for outsourcing jobs and unmet employment promises. Demonstrators plan further actions, including a December 19 legislative assembly siege, demanding transparency and permanent job opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:48 IST
Visuals from the protest site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The streets of Shimla were filled with young voices on Monday as unemployed youth gathered to protest against the government's alleged anti-youth policies. Initial demonstrations began outside the state library and proceeded to the Shimla DC office, where placards and slogans echoed calls for action on the state's unemployment crisis.

In an assertive move, the youth announced plans for an intensified protest on December 19, targeting the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala during the Winter Session. Balakrishna, president of the Himachal Pradesh Unemployed Youth Association, criticized the government for failing to deliver on job creation promises and over-relying on outsourcing jobs.

Citing unfulfilled government promises of large-scale job creation, Balakrishna voiced concerns over temporary job policies like the guest teacher scheme and unfilled posts in state universities. These issues highlight the broader unemployment challenge faced by the youth, prompting warnings of an escalation in protests if demands remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

