Economic Tug-of-War: Growth vs Inflation

Opposition members raised alarms over India's Q2 economic growth rate of 5.4%, criticizing the government's handling of growth, inflation, and job creation. Disputes between the Finance Minister and RBI illustrate ongoing challenges, accentuating a delicate balance needed to stimulate growth while controlling inflation.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated parliamentary session, opposition members highlighted the concerning economic growth rate of 5.4% in India's second fiscal quarter. They questioned the Finance Minister on government initiatives to spur growth, curb inflation, and generate employment opportunities.

Trinamool Congress's Sougata Ray depicted the government's indecisive stance between boosting economic expansion and managing inflation, revealing a 'pincer movement.' He criticized the alleged conflict between the Finance Minister and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, which he attributed to policy disagreements over interest rate cuts.

As the government seeks approval for additional expenditure, concerns loom over a burgeoning fiscal deficit. Congress member Manish Tewari underscored deteriorating economic indicators under the current regime and stressed the necessity for increased exports amid falling growth rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

