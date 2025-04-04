Left Menu

Tariffs and Fed's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth

The Trump administration's new tariffs are expected to spur inflation and stunt economic growth. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a focus on controlling inflation, likely maintaining current interest rates despite investor expectations for cuts. The situation poses a challenging scenario for the Fed amidst global economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:16 IST
Washington D.C. - The Trump administration's recent move to implement expansive tariffs is poised to have significant repercussions on the U.S. economy, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighting potential inflationary effects.

In remarks delivered on Friday, Powell emphasized that the new import taxes could temporarily, or even persistently, elevate inflation rates. Despite Wall Street's anticipation of interest rate cuts, Powell suggested the Fed may hold rates steady to manage rising prices.

With the global economy already reeling from these tariffs, the Federal Reserve faces a complex challenge. Historically, slower growth would prompt rate cuts, while inflation would require hikes. Now, with hiring figures in March appearing strong but predating the full tariff impact, economic forecasts remain uncertain.

