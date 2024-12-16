Left Menu

Championing the Golden Hour: Suraj Prakash Vaid Honored with Good Samaritan Award

Suraj Prakash Vaid, famed as the 'Man of the Golden Hour', received the Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award 2024 for his dedication to helping road accident victims receive timely medical care. His efforts have saved over 200 lives. The award honors the late Cheistha Kochhar’s legacy in behavioral science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:04 IST
Championing the Golden Hour: Suraj Prakash Vaid Honored with Good Samaritan Award
  • Country:
  • India

Suraj Prakash Vaid, widely celebrated as the 'Man of the Golden Hour', has been awarded the 2024 Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award for his outstanding service in assisting road accident victims with prompt medical care.

The accolade, presented by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research with support from logistics firm Porter, acknowledges Vaid's three-decade-long endeavor, saving over 200 lives by ensuring accident victims receive timely treatment.

This initiative continues the legacy of the late Cheistha Kochhar, a behavioral science expert who, before her tragic passing, had promoted nudge theory to help address societal issues and improve policy-making in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024