Championing the Golden Hour: Suraj Prakash Vaid Honored with Good Samaritan Award

Suraj Prakash Vaid, widely celebrated as the 'Man of the Golden Hour', has been awarded the 2024 Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award for his outstanding service in assisting road accident victims with prompt medical care.

The accolade, presented by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research with support from logistics firm Porter, acknowledges Vaid's three-decade-long endeavor, saving over 200 lives by ensuring accident victims receive timely treatment.

This initiative continues the legacy of the late Cheistha Kochhar, a behavioral science expert who, before her tragic passing, had promoted nudge theory to help address societal issues and improve policy-making in India.

