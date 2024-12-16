Championing the Golden Hour: Suraj Prakash Vaid Honored with Good Samaritan Award
Suraj Prakash Vaid, famed as the 'Man of the Golden Hour', received the Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award 2024 for his dedication to helping road accident victims receive timely medical care. His efforts have saved over 200 lives. The award honors the late Cheistha Kochhar’s legacy in behavioral science.
- Country:
- India
Suraj Prakash Vaid, widely celebrated as the 'Man of the Golden Hour', has been awarded the 2024 Cheistha Kochhar Good Samaritan Award for his outstanding service in assisting road accident victims with prompt medical care.
The accolade, presented by the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research with support from logistics firm Porter, acknowledges Vaid's three-decade-long endeavor, saving over 200 lives by ensuring accident victims receive timely treatment.
This initiative continues the legacy of the late Cheistha Kochhar, a behavioral science expert who, before her tragic passing, had promoted nudge theory to help address societal issues and improve policy-making in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)