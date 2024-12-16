Left Menu

New Agency to Validate Algorithmic Trading Claims for Retail Investors

A performance validation agency is set to verify algorithmic trading claims targeting retail investors. BSE Ltd's CEO announced this during a capital markets session. Sebi aims to boost retail algo trading participation, ensuring market transparency and efficiency, while proposing reforms to the ownership of clearing corporations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:30 IST
New Agency to Validate Algorithmic Trading Claims for Retail Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new performance validation agency is poised to be established to verify the claims made by algorithmic trading systems that target retail investors, according to a stock exchange official speaking on Monday.

'There will be performance validation of claims by an agency—that is the idea,' said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, the Managing Director and CEO of BSE Ltd, at a session on capital markets conducted by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed facilitating increased retail participation in algorithmic trading, which has primarily benefited institutional investors. The regulatory body aims to enhance market efficiency and transparency through this move.

Sebi introduced algo trading via the Direct Market Access (DMA) facility, offering advantages such as faster order execution, reduced transaction costs, and better liquidity. The aim is to extend these benefits to retail investors while ensuring protective measures are in place.

During the session, Ramamurthy also commented on Sebi's consultation paper concerning the ownership structure of clearing corporations (CCs), which currently remain wholly owned by stock exchanges. He mentioned that regulations are evolving, with market participants playing a role in their development, but refrained from providing further details.

Sebi's paper suggests a diversification of CC ownership, with proposals including pro-rata share distribution to existing shareholders of the parent exchange and a gradual reduction of holdings or the complete transfer of shareholding to enable free trade of shares. The deadline for feedback on this proposal has been extended to December 31.

Ramamurthy emphasized BSE's focus on expanding within the evolving capital market ecosystem, stating, 'We now have the drive to grow the exchange and perform better.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024