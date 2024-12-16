Educator Faizal Khan Challenges BPSC Exam Norms Over Normalization Controversy

On Monday, well-known educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan voiced his opposition to the 'normalisation' process applied in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. He stressed that fairness must be upheld for students, noting that normalisation is typically necessary when exams cannot occur on a single day or when an extensive number of students are involved. Khan argues that this process could lead to inconsistent results, especially in General Studies, compared to its suitability in subjects like mathematics.

Amid ongoing controversies surrounding changes in the exam pattern and normalisation for the BPSC Preliminary Examination, Khan Sir, as he is popularly known, expressed his concerns during a discussion with ANI. He highlighted the potential for discrimination if students across different districts face varied question sets. In places like Bhagalpur, Buxar, and Shivanj, distinct questions could lead to varied scores among students, thereby compromising fairness.

Khan has been vocal in promoting a single-shift exam to eliminate the need for normalisation. He asserts that while the formula might function for mathematics, it is unsuitable for General Studies, underscoring that such disadvantages must be avoided for students. Khan also reflected on police actions during protests advocating for single-shift exams. He clarified that despite his arrest, he was treated respectfully by law enforcement and chose to remain at the protest site due to student demands facing police actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)