Left Menu

Educator Faizal Khan Challenges BPSC Exam Norms Over Normalization Controversy

Faizal Khan, a renowned educator, opposes the BPSC exam's normalization process, citing potential unfairness to students. Emphasizing that such methods suit subjects like mathematics, he advocates for single-shift exams to ensure consistency, particularly in General Studies. Khan also commented on police handling during recent student protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:08 IST
Educator Faizal Khan Challenges BPSC Exam Norms Over Normalization Controversy
Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, well-known educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan voiced his opposition to the 'normalisation' process applied in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam. He stressed that fairness must be upheld for students, noting that normalisation is typically necessary when exams cannot occur on a single day or when an extensive number of students are involved. Khan argues that this process could lead to inconsistent results, especially in General Studies, compared to its suitability in subjects like mathematics.

Amid ongoing controversies surrounding changes in the exam pattern and normalisation for the BPSC Preliminary Examination, Khan Sir, as he is popularly known, expressed his concerns during a discussion with ANI. He highlighted the potential for discrimination if students across different districts face varied question sets. In places like Bhagalpur, Buxar, and Shivanj, distinct questions could lead to varied scores among students, thereby compromising fairness.

Khan has been vocal in promoting a single-shift exam to eliminate the need for normalisation. He asserts that while the formula might function for mathematics, it is unsuitable for General Studies, underscoring that such disadvantages must be avoided for students. Khan also reflected on police actions during protests advocating for single-shift exams. He clarified that despite his arrest, he was treated respectfully by law enforcement and chose to remain at the protest site due to student demands facing police actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024