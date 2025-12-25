Left Menu

India's AI Opportunity: Boosting Jobs and Economic Prosperity

India faces less risk of AI impacting cognitive jobs than Western countries due to fewer white-collar roles. AI's potential lies in sector-specific applications, creating new opportunities in India. AI will enhance productivity but still require human oversight to ensure accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:28 IST
India's AI Opportunity: Boosting Jobs and Economic Prosperity
  • Country:
  • India

India stands at a promising junction in the face of AI-driven changes, poised to wield artificial intelligence not merely for national benefit, but globally. According to IT Secretary S Krishnan, India's workforce, with a lower ratio of white-collar roles, may not face the severe job disruptions predicted for Western economies as AI continues to evolve.

Krishnan emphasized that the substantial value of AI will be realized through the creation and application of sector-specific solutions, necessitating a large pool of skilled professionals. He noted that India's strength lies in its STEM workforce, which positions the country well to create these job opportunities and drive economic growth.

Moreover, while AI presents significant advancements, it will require human involvement to mitigate issues like AI hallucination. This challenge implies a sustained demand for qualified individuals to guide and verify AI outputs, underscoring that the human element remains crucial despite technological advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025