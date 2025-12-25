India's AI Opportunity: Boosting Jobs and Economic Prosperity
India faces less risk of AI impacting cognitive jobs than Western countries due to fewer white-collar roles. AI's potential lies in sector-specific applications, creating new opportunities in India. AI will enhance productivity but still require human oversight to ensure accuracy.
India stands at a promising junction in the face of AI-driven changes, poised to wield artificial intelligence not merely for national benefit, but globally. According to IT Secretary S Krishnan, India's workforce, with a lower ratio of white-collar roles, may not face the severe job disruptions predicted for Western economies as AI continues to evolve.
Krishnan emphasized that the substantial value of AI will be realized through the creation and application of sector-specific solutions, necessitating a large pool of skilled professionals. He noted that India's strength lies in its STEM workforce, which positions the country well to create these job opportunities and drive economic growth.
Moreover, while AI presents significant advancements, it will require human involvement to mitigate issues like AI hallucination. This challenge implies a sustained demand for qualified individuals to guide and verify AI outputs, underscoring that the human element remains crucial despite technological advances.
