Himachal Pradesh Cuts Electricity Perks for State Officials

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to end electricity subsidies for Grade-1 and 2 state officials, as revealed in a recent review meeting led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This move is aimed at streamlining benefits and focusing fiscal resources elsewhere.

To bolster the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), the state will inject an additional Rs 100 crore starting January 1, 2025, according to a statement from the meeting. The funds are part of broader efforts to modernize operations and incorporate advanced techniques for improved service delivery.

In other measures, the government plans to hire linemen and T-mates to enhance field staff for better service quality. Additionally, a rationalization plan for staff deployment is in the works. The revised electricity tariffs for industries and businesses are projected to generate an extra Rs 500 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)