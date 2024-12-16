Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Cuts Electricity Perks for State Officials

The Himachal Pradesh government announced the cessation of electricity subsidies to Grade-1 and 2 state officers. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also pledged an additional Rs 100 crore to financially strengthen the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd from January 2025, while promising modern upgrades and staffing improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh Cuts Electricity Perks for State Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to end electricity subsidies for Grade-1 and 2 state officials, as revealed in a recent review meeting led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This move is aimed at streamlining benefits and focusing fiscal resources elsewhere.

To bolster the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL), the state will inject an additional Rs 100 crore starting January 1, 2025, according to a statement from the meeting. The funds are part of broader efforts to modernize operations and incorporate advanced techniques for improved service delivery.

In other measures, the government plans to hire linemen and T-mates to enhance field staff for better service quality. Additionally, a rationalization plan for staff deployment is in the works. The revised electricity tariffs for industries and businesses are projected to generate an extra Rs 500 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024