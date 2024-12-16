EU's 15th Sanctions Package Targets Russian Shadow Fleet and Chinese Entities

The European Union has intensified its clampdown on Russia by rolling out its 15th package of sanctions. The new measures target Chinese entities and more vessels from Russia's shadow fleet, according to a statement from the EU Commission on Monday. This move signals a tightening grip on activities aimed at circumventing Western restrictions.

The sanctions list has grown significantly with 52 additional vessels believed to be transporting unregulated cargo such as crude oil, arms, and grains. The total number of sanctioned ships now stands at 79. Furthermore, 84 new individuals and entities, including seven from China, face sanctions, marking the first comprehensive measures against the nation including travel bans and asset freezes.

The spotlight on Chinese entities highlights their role in facilitating the transfer of foreign technology to Russia amid the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, the sanctions also extend to figures in Russia's energy sector and associated companies, challenging the lawful standing of their dealings above the oil price cap. The EU is preparing for a 16th sanctions package, which could include broader restrictions on Russian resources.

