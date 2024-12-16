Left Menu

EU's 15th Sanctions Package Targets Russian Shadow Fleet and Chinese Entities

The European Union has unveiled its 15th sanctions package against Russia, focusing on Chinese entities and Russia's shadow fleet of vessels. The package includes sanctions on 52 ships, 84 individuals, and entities, with new restrictions introducing travel bans and asset freezes. EU officials emphasize China's trade route role in aiding Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:46 IST
EU's 15th Sanctions Package Targets Russian Shadow Fleet and Chinese Entities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has intensified its clampdown on Russia by rolling out its 15th package of sanctions. The new measures target Chinese entities and more vessels from Russia's shadow fleet, according to a statement from the EU Commission on Monday. This move signals a tightening grip on activities aimed at circumventing Western restrictions.

The sanctions list has grown significantly with 52 additional vessels believed to be transporting unregulated cargo such as crude oil, arms, and grains. The total number of sanctioned ships now stands at 79. Furthermore, 84 new individuals and entities, including seven from China, face sanctions, marking the first comprehensive measures against the nation including travel bans and asset freezes.

The spotlight on Chinese entities highlights their role in facilitating the transfer of foreign technology to Russia amid the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, the sanctions also extend to figures in Russia's energy sector and associated companies, challenging the lawful standing of their dealings above the oil price cap. The EU is preparing for a 16th sanctions package, which could include broader restrictions on Russian resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024