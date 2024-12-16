Accused in Sukhbir Singh Badal Assassination Attempt Remanded to Judicial Custody

The Punjab Police has brought Narain Singh Chaura, the suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, before the Amritsar Court. As per the court's decision, Chaura will remain in judicial custody for 14 days.

Amritsar's Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaspal Singh, confirmed the judicial order, stating that Chaura is detained until December 30. Despite the police's request for a shorter remand period, the court decided in favor of extended custody.

The incident has sparked controversy, with SAD leaders fiercely criticizing the Punjab government. They demand rapid action against all involved, questioning the investigation's conduct and significance. Such serious allegations stress the ongoing tension after the attack at a religious site of importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)