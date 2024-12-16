Left Menu

Accused in Sukhbir Singh Badal Assassination Attempt Remanded to Judicial Custody

Narain Singh Chaura, accused in the assassination attempt on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days by Amritsar Court. SAD leaders demand swift action, criticizing the police's investigation integrity. Tensions rise following the attack at a revered religious site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:50 IST
Court sends Narain Singh to 14-day judicial custody (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Police has brought Narain Singh Chaura, the suspect in the alleged assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, before the Amritsar Court. As per the court's decision, Chaura will remain in judicial custody for 14 days.

Amritsar's Additional Commissioner of Police, Jaspal Singh, confirmed the judicial order, stating that Chaura is detained until December 30. Despite the police's request for a shorter remand period, the court decided in favor of extended custody.

The incident has sparked controversy, with SAD leaders fiercely criticizing the Punjab government. They demand rapid action against all involved, questioning the investigation's conduct and significance. Such serious allegations stress the ongoing tension after the attack at a religious site of importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

