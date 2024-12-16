Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Rs 1 Crore Worth of Smuggled Cigarettes in Mizoram

In a significant clampdown on smuggling, the Assam Rifles, in partnership with the Customs Preventive Force, has seized a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes in Mizoram's Champhai district. The operation recovered 77 cases worth Rs 1 crore, as announced in a press release on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the collaborative effort between Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force marks another victory in their ongoing battle against smuggling in the region. The seized contraband has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal action.

Smuggling remains a persistent issue in Mizoram and surrounding areas. As 'Sentinels of Northeast,' Assam Rifles continues to focus on curbing illegal activities and targeting individuals fueling these operations. Their latest success underscores the commitment to safeguarding regional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)