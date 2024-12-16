Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Rs 1 Crore Worth of Smuggled Cigarettes in Mizoram

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force seized foreign cigarettes valued at Rs 1 crore in Champhai, Mizoram. The consignment was handed over for legal actions, highlighting continued efforts against regional smuggling activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:59 IST
Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Rs 1 Crore Worth of Smuggled Cigarettes in Mizoram
Assam Rifles, Customs Preventive Force seize smuggled cigarettes. (Photo/HQ IGAR (EAST)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant clampdown on smuggling, the Assam Rifles, in partnership with the Customs Preventive Force, has seized a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes in Mizoram's Champhai district. The operation recovered 77 cases worth Rs 1 crore, as announced in a press release on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the collaborative effort between Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force marks another victory in their ongoing battle against smuggling in the region. The seized contraband has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal action.

Smuggling remains a persistent issue in Mizoram and surrounding areas. As 'Sentinels of Northeast,' Assam Rifles continues to focus on curbing illegal activities and targeting individuals fueling these operations. Their latest success underscores the commitment to safeguarding regional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024