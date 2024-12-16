Himachal Pradesh Enhances Education with Constitutional Values in Curriculum

In a significant educational reform, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared on Monday that the state's school curriculum would integrate syllabus focused on constitutional values. During a review meeting with the Education Department, Sukhu revealed plans to establish six state-of-the-art schools in each assembly constituency, replete with adequate staff and modern infrastructure such as labs and libraries to facilitate this initiative.

Sukhu instructed officials to expedite the completion of all formalities to set up these schools and mandated the creation of governance parameters. Additionally, a comprehensive annual calendar detailing daily academic and extracurricular activities is to be devised for schools, underscoring the government's dedication to delivering quality education while fostering student awareness about their civic duties, as per an official release.

Highlighting the government's commitment to educational advancement under the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative, Sukhu emphasized rationalization efforts within the education department. This includes the strategic deployment of teachers and enhancement of educational resources. The 'Guest Teacher Policy,' designed to ensure uninterrupted teaching when regular staff are on leave, further illustrates the government's strategy for sustaining educational continuity.

