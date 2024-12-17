Trump and Netflix: A Mar-a-Lago Meeting
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago. The meeting was reported by CNN reporter Alayna Treene, but the agenda of the discussion has not been disclosed. Speculations surrounding the reason for this meeting abound on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
