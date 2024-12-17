Trump and Netflix: A Mar-a-Lago Meeting

In a surprising development, former President Donald Trump is set to engage in a meeting with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos this Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago. CNN's Alayna Treene reports the news, which has sparked widespread speculation.

While the specific agenda remains undisclosed, the meeting raises questions about what these two influential figures will discuss. This unexpected alliance is bound to attract considerable attention from both political and entertainment spheres.

As the media world anticipates more information, the forthcoming discussion continues to fuel debates and rumors, reflecting the high-profile nature of this encounter.

