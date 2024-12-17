New Zealand's Remarkable Test Victory Over England
New Zealand secured a significant win over England by 423 runs in Hamilton on the fourth day of the third test. Although the victory was a consolation, England won the series 2-1 after convincing triumphs in Christchurch and Wellington.
New Zealand achieved a notable victory against England, winning by a staggering 423 runs in the third test in Hamilton. The triumph came on the fourth day after lunch.
This win served as a consolation for New Zealand, as England had already clinched the series by winning the first two tests.
England demonstrated their dominance with decisive victories in both Christchurch and Wellington, leading to a series win of 2-1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
