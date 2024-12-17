Left Menu

New Zealand's Remarkable Test Victory Over England

New Zealand secured a significant win over England by 423 runs in Hamilton on the fourth day of the third test. Although the victory was a consolation, England won the series 2-1 after convincing triumphs in Christchurch and Wellington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 06:51 IST
New Zealand's Remarkable Test Victory Over England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand achieved a notable victory against England, winning by a staggering 423 runs in the third test in Hamilton. The triumph came on the fourth day after lunch.

This win served as a consolation for New Zealand, as England had already clinched the series by winning the first two tests.

England demonstrated their dominance with decisive victories in both Christchurch and Wellington, leading to a series win of 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024