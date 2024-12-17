Left Menu

Congress MP Demands Urgent Discussion on Farmers' Hunger Strike

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to address farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike, now in its 21st day. With Dallewal's health deteriorating rapidly, the MP accuses the government of failing to address farmers' demands effectively, urging immediate action and dialogue.

Updated: 17-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:10 IST
Congress MP Demands Urgent Discussion on Farmers' Hunger Strike
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a fervent appeal to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore sought an adjournment motion to bring attention to the ongoing hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is in critical condition as his protest enters its 21st day. Despite doctors advising hospitalization, Dallewal, leading the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), vows to continue his strike, highlighting the discontent among farmers over unmet demands.

Tagore accused the government of failing to engage in constructive discussions with the farmers, as Dallewal's health continues to decline. He criticized the authorities for their lack of response and solutions to the farmers' prolonged issues, including unresolved demands for a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee and establishing a committee to address agricultural concerns first voiced during the 2020-2021 protests.

The Congress leader further called for prompt government action and meaningful dialogue with the farmers' representatives. With the winter session of Parliament, initiated on November 25, experiencing frequent disruptions, the urgency to address these issues amplifies amid protests near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. The session is scheduled to continue until December 20, during which urgent solutions are sought.

(With inputs from agencies.)

