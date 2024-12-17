Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Controversial Adani Solar Contract Under Scrutiny

Andhra Pradesh signed a large solar contract with SEC, primarily involving Adani Green, overriding finance and energy advice. The deal faces scrutiny amid allegations of bribery linked to Adani. Concerns arise over financial strain and potential overpayment due to the contract’s terms. State officials are reassessing the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Controversial Adani Solar Contract Under Scrutiny
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising move, Andhra Pradesh inked a significant solar energy deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), largely benefiting Adani Green, despite contrary recommendations from its own energy and finance departments. Documents reviewed by Reuters reveal the state's decision-making bypassed typical advisory processes.

The speedy approval process, lasting just 57 days, is now under the microscope of U.S. prosecutors, who have charged the Adani Group and others with corruption. Allegations suggest that substantial bribes were offered to secure the lucrative contract, raising questions about the integrity of the deal.

While the former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy denies any wrongdoing, concerns persist regarding the financial implications for Andhra Pradesh, as the state faces possible overpayment issues. Officials are considering halting the agreement amid these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024