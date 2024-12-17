Left Menu

Power Play: Inside India's Largest Solar Contract Controversy

The Solar Energy Corporation of India approached Andhra Pradesh for a substantial solar deal, swiftly approved by the state government despite official concerns. The contract with Adani Green has drawn scrutiny, both for its fast approval and alleged corruption. Andhra Pradesh now seeks to suspend the deal amid ongoing legal investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:14 IST
Power Play: Inside India's Largest Solar Contract Controversy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising move on September 15, 2021, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) approached the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh with the opportunity to enter India's largest renewables agreement—a contract that raised eyebrows and drew immense scrutiny due to its massive scale and controversial players involved.

Within days, Andhra Pradesh's cabinet, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, gave a preliminary nod to the deal, which primarily benefits Adani Green, a unit of Gautam Adani's conglomerate. Documents suggest this rapid approval might have overlooked financial advisories urging caution in light of anticipated falling solar prices.

The agreement, its alleged expedited approval process, and subsequent corruption claims have drawn the attention of U.S. prosecutors now indicting Adani and others. Andhra Pradesh is reconsidering the agreement, understanding that continuing with it could significantly strain its budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024