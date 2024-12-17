India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Promising Path to 500GW by 2030
India's renewable energy capacity addition almost doubled to 15GW between April and November compared to last year. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi outlined India's dedicated path towards achieving a 500GW non-fossil fuel-based generation capacity by 2030, highlighting government initiatives and investments transforming the sector.
India has nearly doubled its renewable energy capacity addition to 15GW from April to November this year, demonstrating a robust commitment to its 500GW non-fossil capacity target by 2030, stated Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Speaking at the CII International Energy Conference, Joshi emphasized India's progress in clean energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, marking India as a key player globally.
With substantial increases and economic measures including a Rs 24,000 crore PLI scheme and international investments, India speeds towards an ambitious, sustainable energy future.
