India's Renewable Energy Surge: A Promising Path to 500GW by 2030

India has nearly doubled its renewable energy capacity addition to 15GW from April to November this year, demonstrating a robust commitment to its 500GW non-fossil capacity target by 2030, stated Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking at the CII International Energy Conference, Joshi emphasized India's progress in clean energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, marking India as a key player globally.

With substantial increases and economic measures including a Rs 24,000 crore PLI scheme and international investments, India speeds towards an ambitious, sustainable energy future.

(With inputs from agencies.)