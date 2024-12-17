NDA Leaders Rally Behind 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday voiced strong support for the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, emphasizing its potential to eliminate the inefficiencies of continuous elections. Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayanade highlighted the need to address time and resource wastage by synchronizing the election schedule every five years.

TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu praised the bill, labeling it a 'pro-development' initiative aimed at enhancing governance across the nation. He cited his party's tradition of backing development and good governance measures as reasons for supporting the proposal.

Shiv Sena's Uday Samant underscored the anticipated benefits for the country, citing Prime Minister Modi's commitment to executing the plan. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal criticized opposition parties for rejecting the bill without thorough debate, noting the historical precedent set during the first two decades post-constitution. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the proposal in Parliament, alongside amendments to several regional governance acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)