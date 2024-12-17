Left Menu

NDA Leaders Rally Behind 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

The National Democratic Alliance endorses the 'One Nation, One Election' bill to streamline electoral processes by conducting simultaneous elections every five years. Advocates argue it will save time and resources while promoting development and governance. The bill faces opposition criticism for stifling debate and limiting democratic processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:24 IST
NDA Leaders Rally Behind 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayanade (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday voiced strong support for the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, emphasizing its potential to eliminate the inefficiencies of continuous elections. Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayanade highlighted the need to address time and resource wastage by synchronizing the election schedule every five years.

TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu praised the bill, labeling it a 'pro-development' initiative aimed at enhancing governance across the nation. He cited his party's tradition of backing development and good governance measures as reasons for supporting the proposal.

Shiv Sena's Uday Samant underscored the anticipated benefits for the country, citing Prime Minister Modi's commitment to executing the plan. Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal criticized opposition parties for rejecting the bill without thorough debate, noting the historical precedent set during the first two decades post-constitution. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the proposal in Parliament, alongside amendments to several regional governance acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024