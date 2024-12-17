U.S. Government Grants $406M to Boost Silicon Wafer Production

The U.S. Commerce Department has finalized a substantial $406 million grant to further bolster silicon wafer production by Taiwan's GlobalWafers in the United States. The projects, located in Texas and Missouri, are set to launch the first high-volume domestic production of 300-mm wafers essential for advanced semiconductors.

The funding comes amid a push to solidify the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, a key objective of the Biden administration. GlobalWafers will channel nearly $4 billion into new manufacturing facilities, generating an estimated 1,700 construction and 880 manufacturing jobs. CEO Doris Hsu expressed optimism about future collaborations with U.S. chip clients.

In 2022, GlobalWafers announced plans to construct a $5 billion plant in Texas, pivoting from a previous proposal in Germany. With these ongoing projects, the company will significantly expand its footprint in Sherman, Texas, and establish a new facility in St. Peters, Missouri, targeting sectors like defense and aerospace.

(With inputs from agencies.)