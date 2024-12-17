Revolutionizing Approval Times: Sebi's AI Leap
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is developing an in-house large language model (LLM) to speed up approval processes for mutual fund schemes and initial public offerings. This AI initiative aims to reduce processing times from under three months to less than a month.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to expedite approval processes significantly. According to Ananth Narayan G, a whole-time member of Sebi, the organization is training a large language model (LLM) to streamline operations.
The move marks a first in the country for a financial regulator to publicly commit to such advanced technology, with the aim of reducing mutual fund and IPO processing times to under a month using AI.
The ongoing training of this AI system is set to bring about a scientific and systematic reduction in processing durations, promising substantial efficiency gains in the near future.
