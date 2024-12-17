Revolutionizing Approval Times: Sebi's AI Leap

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to expedite approval processes significantly. According to Ananth Narayan G, a whole-time member of Sebi, the organization is training a large language model (LLM) to streamline operations.

The move marks a first in the country for a financial regulator to publicly commit to such advanced technology, with the aim of reducing mutual fund and IPO processing times to under a month using AI.

The ongoing training of this AI system is set to bring about a scientific and systematic reduction in processing durations, promising substantial efficiency gains in the near future.

